Acendre has unveiled a report on “Federal Government Market Trends to Watch” for 2017 on the human capital landscape with the help of insights from human resource leaders in government and the People Analytics Center of Excellence.
Acendre said Tuesday the report discusses trends on automated performance management, agency budgets, information technology modernization plans, contractor business opportunities, workforce planning, emphasis on learning, retirements and pay for performance.
“Using our experience and expertise we have identified eight market trends that we are watching going into 2017 and that we believe federal agencies must be aware of if they are going to achieve mission success,” said Mike Giuffrida, Acendre co-founder and CEO.
“Federal agencies face a myriad of challenges even beyond those of private sector organizations [such as] retiring baby boomers, the new dynamics of millennial workers and challenges with hiring, engagement, retention and leadership development.”
Acendre Forecasts Federal Market HR ‘Trends to Watch’ in 2017
