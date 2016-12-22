Air Force Seeks Potential Voice Comm System Sources

The U.S. Air Force has begun to search for potential sources of a voice communication system for the military branch’s test center at Edwards AF Base in California.
The service branch seeks to replace Edwards AFB’s Federated Edwards Digital Switch with a voice over internet protocol system, according to a FedBizOpps notice posted Wednesday.
A selected contractor will acquire, test, integrate and install a replacement voice communication technology that will aid real-time flight test operations.
The Air Force also wants a partner that can maximize the use of commercial off-the-shelf equipment; minimize development engineering; and deliver a system for integration into the 412th Range Squadron’s Next Generation Data Acquisition and Transport System IP architecture.
The contractor would also streamline system architecture; deliver a system that could accommodate commonality between partnered test ranges; and provide a mission voice system that will meet flight test communication needs through the next 20 years.
Interested participants can submit responses until Jan. 20, 2017.
