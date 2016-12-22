Raytheon has landed a $37 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate new satellite communications technology designed to link tactical users with military personnel in contested environments.
The company said Wednesday the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base will manage the Protected Tactical Services Field Demonstration that will tackle the use of anti-jam security via the Wideband Global Satellite Communications constellation.
“In today’s global environment, affordable, protected and resilient satellite communication is crucial,” said Brian Gray, senior director of Raytheon’s protected communications systems at the company’s space and airborne systems business.
The hardware developed and tested under the PTSFD contract will be used to update existing satellite communication terminals, Raytheon noted.
Raytheon was also selected by the Air Force in December to develop and manufacture a modular mission computer system for the service branch’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
Air Force Taps Raytheon to Demonstrate New SATCOM Tech to Link Users with Military Personnel
