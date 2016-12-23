AT Kearney’s Jeff Sorenson: Trump Administration Plans Could Boost Shipbuilding & Research Employment

Jeff Sorenson
Jeff Sorenson, AT Kearney president of the public sector and defense services segment, has said President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals could lead to an increase in ship construction and research employment, SAT PR News reported Friday.
Monika Donimirska writes Sorenson said there will be a rise in demand for shipbuilding and that ships and aircraft will serve as “big ticket items” on defense contracts.
Trump looks to add 350 U.S. Navy ships, 1,200 aircraft, approximately 65,000 U.S. Army soldiers and at least 13,000 Marines in a defense spending plan that could cost around $90 billion in annual increases, Donimirska reported.
The AT Kearney president noted it could require additional funds and brainpower to build Trump’s proposed missile defense system that will work to counter distant nuclear threats and surpass the capacity of Israel’s Raytheon-built Iron Dome weapons system, Donimirska wrote.
Sorenson said the effort will require tests, development and hiring from companies like Raytheon.
