Austal USA has handed over its fifth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship to the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at the company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.
The company said Monday USS Gabrielle Giffords was designed in Australia and constructed at Austal’s Alabama module manufacturing facility.
“Gabrielle Giffords joins Independence, Coronado, Jackson and Montgomery as the fifth Littoral Combat Ship Austal USA has delivered to the US Navy,” said Austal CEO David Singleton.
“The Independence-variant LCS platform has gone from strength to strength, as the first LCS variant to be fitted with a Harpoon Anti-ship Missile System and the first US Navy class of vessel to successfully pass shock testing since 2008,” he added.
Austal USA is in the process of constructing six more Independence LCS under a $4 billion contract.
Austal Hands Over 5th Independence-Variant LCS to Navy; David Singleton Comments
