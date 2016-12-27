Avaya has completed a project that is designed to help manage emergency calls, connectivity technologies and responses for the police force of Uttar Pradesh, India.
The company said Thursday its team launched a centralized contact center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh that works to support approximately 600 calls at a time as part of the UP 100 project.
Avaya added the contact center is designed to respond to multiple communications channels such as phone, mobile, e-mail and social media; support Hindi dialects and some foreign languages; and provide video call features for users with special needs.
The system also works to document issues electronically and help citizens upload pictures or videos which will get tagged with their calls then submitted to the appropriate police station, Avaya noted.
Avaya Completes Contact Center Project for Indian Police Force
Avaya has completed a project that is designed to help manage emergency calls, connectivity technologies and responses for the police force of Uttar Pradesh, India.
The company said Thursday its team launched a centralized contact center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh that works to support approximately 600 calls at a time as part of the UP 100 project.
Avaya added the contact center is designed to respond to multiple communications channels such as phone, mobile, e-mail and social media; support Hindi dialects and some foreign languages; and provide video call features for users with special needs.
The system also works to document issues electronically and help citizens upload pictures or videos which will get tagged with their calls then submitted to the appropriate police station, Avaya noted.