BAE Systems has secured a $68 million contract from Sweden’s defense materiel administration to install vehicle-mounted mortar systems on the Swedish army’s CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.
The company said Friday it will deliver Mjolner mortar systems for 40 CV90 IFVs of the Swedish army beginning the first quarter of 2019.
Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE’s Hagglunds business, said Mjolner will work to boost the firepower of CV90 vehicles.
The mounted mortar systems will also work to extend the vehicles’ lifespan, BAE noted.
The Swedish army has 500 BAE-designed CV90 combat vehicles and the company secured a contract to refurbish 262 of the vehicles and provide survivability, turret and combat system performance updates.
BAE Lands $68M Contract to Supply Vehicle Mounted Mortar Systems for Swedish Army
