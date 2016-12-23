BAE Systems-Led Coalition Inks Agreement With UK MoD to Assess Army Battle Tanks

A BAE Systems-led consortium of companies has inked an agreement with the U.K.’s defense ministry for the assessment phase of a program to modernize the British army’s main battle tanks.
BAE Systems said Thursday it will lead the Team Challenger 2 team which will collaborate with the Ministry of Defence to develop options for system replacement and package deliveries as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project assessment phase.
The Team Challenger 2 team composed of BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Safran Electronics and Defense, Moog and Qinetiq will work with the Babcock defense support group during the assessment phase.
U.K.’s Defence Ministry selected two separate teams led by BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Landsysteme in November to serve as preferred bidders for two potential two-year contracts for the $65.4 million assessment program to modernize 227 Challenger 2 tanks.
Jennifer Osbaldestin, managing director of BAE Systems’ U.K. land systems business, said the members of the Team Challenger 2 team offer various technologies that work to cater to all elements of the Life Extension Project such as electronic architecture, gun control equipment and sighting systems.
