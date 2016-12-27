BAE Systems to Test Active Protection Systems on Netherlands’ CV90 Fighting Vehicles; Tommy Gustafsson-Rask Comments

BAE Systems has been selected to test and verify the Active Protection Systems installed aboard the Netherlands’ CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.
The system comprises countermeasures designed to intercept rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles and other threats in order to protect crewmembers and the vehicle, BAE Systems said Friday.
BAE Systems will also lead the integration of the system and install the future automated system called Iron Fist that IMI Systems built to detect and destroy threats.
“Iron Fist will give the Dutch Army a highly sophisticated defensive tool on its CV90s to counter threats and improve the safety of the vehicle and its crew,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems’ Hagglunds business.
BAE Systems manufactures the CV9035 variant of the fighting vehicles for its Dutch customers.
BAE Systems to Test Active Protection Systems on Netherlands' CV90 Fighting Vehicles
