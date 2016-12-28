Barbaricum to Provide IT, Administrative Support to DoD Office of Inspector General

Barbaricum has received a potential five-year, $43.6 million contract to provide information technology, administrative and managerial support services for the Defense Department’s office of the inspector general.
DoD Education Activity awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract through a competitive acquisition process with three bids received, DoD said Tuesday.
The fixed-price contract includes a one-year base period worth approximately $7.9 million and four option years.
The contractor will perform work in Virginia through Jan. 2, 2022 should the agency exercise all options, according to DoD.
Washington-based Barbaricum is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that works to provide technology-based services, communications, research and analysis, cybersecurity, open source intelligence and international development support to government clients.
