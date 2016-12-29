The Gallup, New Mexico, City Council has approved an eight-year contract for CH2M to operate and maintain the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Ch2M said Tuesday it will also upgrade the facility to help control wastewater odor problems in the community and dispose of biosolids from the plant that has the capacity to treat approximately five million gallons per day.
Peter Nicol, global market director for CH2M’s water business group, said the company aims to help improve the city’s wastewater treatment infrastructure through the contract.
CH2M also provides operations and maintenance services to the cities of Grants, Rio Rancho and Farmington.
CH2M to Manage Gallup, NM Wastewater Treatment Plant; Peter Nicol Comments
