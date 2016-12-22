Charles River Analytics to Design, Build Cyber Defense System for Army

The U.S. Army has awarded Charles River Analytics a two-year, $1 million follow-on contract to help the military branch develop a system for vulnerability analysis and create proactive defense strategies against cyber threats.
Charles River said Monday the Cyber Attacker and Network Vulnerability Analysis and Simulation system will be built to help users examine adversary behavior in a network simulation platform, predict attacks and recommend defensive actions.
“CANVAS expands on our existing work in cyber defense and behavior modeling to provide a new approach to cyber defense,” said Amy Silva, a Charles River scientist and CANVAS technical lead.
“We are focusing on human and strategic elements of cyber attacks in addition to technical elements, which will help us understand likely adversary behaviors and develop proactive defensive measures before an attack,” Silva added.
Charles River will collaborate with PatchPlus Consulting and Strategic Mission Elements on the project.
