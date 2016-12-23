Cisco and the Computer Emergency Response Team in India have inked a memorandum of understanding to forge a threat intelligence sharing program in the country to help combat cyber threats, The Economic Times reported Thursday.
Neha Alawadhi writes teams from Cisco and CERT-In will join forces to respond to cyber incidents, identify emerging security market trends, share practices and study fresh cybersecurity approaches.
The agreement also covers other initiatives meant to boost cybersecurity and online threat preparedness in India, according to the report.
Dinesh Malkani, president of Cisco India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, told the publication the program will focus on data sharing, skills development, startups and cybersecurity best practices.
Cisco also plans to launch a new security operations center in Pune to monitor threats, as well as to open a security and trust organization in the country, Alawadhi reports.
Cisco, CERT India Forge Threat Intell Sharing Partnership; Dinesh Malkani Comments
