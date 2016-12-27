Cyberbit Launches New Version of Automation, Orchestration Platform Offering; Adi Dar Comments

Cyberbit has unveiled a new version of the company’s SOC 3D automation and orchestration platform offering in an effort to help shorten the incident response times for customers.
The new SOC 3D platform is designed to automate SOC runbooks and workflows and schedule incidents based on their business impact, Cyberbit said Tuesday.
“The cost of a breach will soar the longer a company is exposed, so companies need a single, automated system like SOC 3D to mitigate these costs, reduce response times and address the ‘alert storm,’” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit.
Cyberbit’s SOC 3D platform works to prioritize incidents, update the workflows as the incident occurs, execute incident response measures and adds historical context and threat intelligence to incidents.
The platform also combines raw data from various security tools and extend breach management and control to keep finance, operations, human resource and executives informed.
Cyberbit will roll out the new SOC 3D features for enterprises and managed security service providers in the first quarter of 2017.
