Rockwell Collins has secured a potential five-year contract from the Defense Information System Agency to provide data link services to U.S. government and military aircraft.
The Data Link Service Provider 4 contract covers command-and-control communications, global flight planning, flight deck safety and broadband cabin services for vehicles such as the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Transport and Very Important Person Special Air Mission aircraft, Rockwell Collins said Wednesday.
The company also seeks to facilitate direct air traffic control routing for government aircraft with the ARINCDirect service.
“Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirect will deliver continuous and uninterrupted worldwide operational C2 and ATC related services such as Controller–Pilot Data Link Communications for AMC and VIPSAM aircraft,” said David Poltorak, vice president of Rockwell Collins’ business and government aviation services unit.
Rockwell Collins Awarded 5-Year DISA Data Link Service Contract
Rockwell Collins has secured a potential five-year contract from the Defense Information System Agency to provide data link services to U.S. government and military aircraft.
The Data Link Service Provider 4 contract covers command-and-control communications, global flight planning, flight deck safety and broadband cabin services for vehicles such as the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Transport and Very Important Person Special Air Mission aircraft, Rockwell Collins said Wednesday.
The company also seeks to facilitate direct air traffic control routing for government aircraft with the ARINCDirect service.
“Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirect will deliver continuous and uninterrupted worldwide operational C2 and ATC related services such as Controller–Pilot Data Link Communications for AMC and VIPSAM aircraft,” said David Poltorak, vice president of Rockwell Collins’ business and government aviation services unit.