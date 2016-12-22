The U.S. Army has awarded a DRS Technologiessubsidiarya $41.3 million foreign military sales contract to support the second phase of a program to develop a military electronic warfare system for Jordan.
DRS Advanced ISR will perform work at a company facility in Beavercreek, Ohio through Dec. 20, 2019, the Defense Departmentsaid Wednesday.
DoD added the firm-fixed-price contract includes options and was financed with the Army’s fiscal 2016 “other’ procurement funds.
The Army Contracting Command received one bid for the contract.
DRS to Provide Jordan Military Electronic Warfare System Through FMS Program
