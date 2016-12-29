Engility has secured a two-year, $46.3 million contract option to provide engineering and integration support to the Space and Missile Systems Center’s remote sensing systems directorate.
The Defense Department said Dec. 20 that the exercised option covers systems engineering and integration controls, integration execution and enterprise integration services.
SMC obligated $2.8 million at the time of award from the Air Force’s fiscal 2017 procurement and research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Work will occur at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California through Dec. 31, 2018.
SMC’s remote sensing systems directorate develops, fields and sustains surveillance technologies designed to support missile warning and defense, environmental monitoring, battle space awareness and technical intelligence missions.
Engility to Help Air Force Engineer, Integrate Remote Sensing Systems
Engility has secured a two-year, $46.3 million contract option to provide engineering and integration support to the Space and Missile Systems Center’s remote sensing systems directorate.
The Defense Department said Dec. 20 that the exercised option covers systems engineering and integration controls, integration execution and enterprise integration services.
SMC obligated $2.8 million at the time of award from the Air Force’s fiscal 2017 procurement and research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Work will occur at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California through Dec. 31, 2018.
SMC’s remote sensing systems directorate develops, fields and sustains surveillance technologies designed to support missile warning and defense, environmental monitoring, battle space awareness and technical intelligence missions.