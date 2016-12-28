Esri and the ArcticDEM project have unveiled new elevation models and updated previously released systems to offer a resource for adaptation and planning to groups in the Arctic region that face potential climate change concerns.
Esri said Tuesday that accessibility to its online platform will help ArcticDEM address a requirement elevation data in remote locations and offer a measurement of topographic changes.
ArcticDEM — a public-private collaboration between government agencies, the Polar Geospatial Center and Esri — works to produce elevation models of the Arctic and comply with goals set by an executive order from President Barack Obama that looks to boost coordination on efforts to reverse the climate change trend.
Peter Becker, ArcGIS product manager at Esri, said the continually updated elevation data from web services and apps offer detailed surfaces to support risk management on changes in the Arctic region.
Esri, ArcticDEM Develop New Elevation Models to Serve as Adaptation Tools for Groups in the Arctic
