The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for submission of responses to its sources sought notice that seeks to obtain industry information on cloud management and hosting services in support of FEMA’s cloud infrastructure modernization efforts.
US Federal Contractor Registration said Thursday that FEMA wants potential contractors to submit information on a scalable cloud platform based on disaster activity, acquisition and maintenance cost for such a platform, exit strategy for system migration between different cloud environments and government-wide contracts that offer access to cloud vendors.
The agency also asked interested vendors to describe their capabilities based on functional and non-functional requirements.
Some of the functional requirements listed by FEMA include elastic database and storage, auto-scaling infrastructure, application and software stack, code management, analytics, and technical support.
The agency also enumerated non-functional requirements such as the provision of hosted cloud environment based on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, data exchange support services and open-source software support for development, deployment and management.
Responses to the notice are due Jan. 19.
FEMA Seeks Info on Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Support Sources
