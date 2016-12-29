GE Awarded $74M Contract to Repair Navy Super Hornet, Growler Aircraft Engine Components

General Electric has been awarded a $74 million contract to repair, replace and provide program support for engine components of the U.S. Navy‘s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler planes.
Work under the performance-based contract will occur in Jacksonville, Florida, and at various GE supplier locations through April 2017, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Navy will allocate fiscal 2017 working capital budget upon issuance of each order.
DoD said the service branch solicited one contractor for the non-competitive procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.
