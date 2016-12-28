The General Services Administration has released a request for proposals as part of a selection process for the new location of the Labor Department‘s future headquarters.
GSA said Tuesday owners of the three Washington, D.C.-based properties that were shortlisted in late November for the project will compete under the two-phase solicitation process.
The agency is considering locations such as NOMA at the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue; Capitol Riverfront at the intersection of M Street and South Capitol Street; and Poplar Point in Anacostia.
GSA plans to evaluate the offerors’ developer, design and construction skills as well as quality, expertise and financial capacity under the first phase of the RFP process.
The agency asked site owners to submit proposals that outline how they can meet the Labor Department’s project requirements.
The department’s current headquarters at 200 Constitution Avenue NW is more than 40 years old and requires infrastructure upgrades such as modern heating, electrical, plumbing and elevator systems, GSA said.
GSA Starts Phase 1 Solicitation for New Labor Dept HQ Development Project
