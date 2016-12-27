Hensel Phelps Construction has received a contract from the General Services Administration to establish a new port facility in Columbus, New Mexico for the Department of Homeland Security.
The new land port of entry in New Mexico will work to support DHS’ Customs and Border Protection’s efforts to ensure the security of U.S. borders, GSA said Friday.
Sylvia Hernandez, regional administrator at GSA, the Columbus LPOE project aims to create jobs and reflects the partnerships created by state, federal, state and local government agencies during the project’s planning stages.
Hensel Phelps will begin construction work in January and expects to complete the facility in February 2019.
The new LPOE will have a larger space and will include site improvements to address flooding issues.
GSA Taps Hensel Phelps Construction to Build New Port Facility in New Mexico
