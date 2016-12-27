Haiyan Song, Splunk vice president of security markets, said more organizations will adopt adaptive response, behavioral analytics and machine learning strategies to automate response, retrieval and sharing in multivendor environments.
Song wrote in an opinion piece published Tuesday machine learning-based systems will increase in 2017 as government and industry organizations look to respond threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks.
“Attacks are unavoidable, but protecting critical assets and infrastructure [such as the internet] through detection-centric technology will be the pursuit of cyber security professionals,” said Song.
“This issue carries even more importance in industries like health care and the government, for which downtime could mean life or death and national security.”
User behavioral analytics-based technologies will also support strategies against data breaches and offer real-time insights on who has access to sensitive information.
Haiyan Song: Organizations will Integrate Machine Learning Tech to Automate Data Breach Response
