A new Homeland Security Research Corp. report predicts the homeland security and public safety market will reach a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent from 2016 through 2020.
The report examines the global homeland security and public safety market and forecasts new and mature technologies such as big data and analytics, advanced sensors, big data-based cybersecurity and video analytics to produce new market segments, Homeland Security Research said Tuesday.
The European migration crisis, conflicts in the Arab region, climate warning, transnational organized crime, autocratic governments and cyber crime will drive the homeland security and public safety market through major changes between 2017 and 2022, according to the report.
The report also contains answers related to market size and trends during 2017-2022, the submarkets that present business opportunities, factors that drive purchases, technology and services trends and market growth challenges.
Homeland Security Research: Public Safety Market to Hit 5.7% CAGR in 2016-2020
