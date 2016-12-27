Honeywell to Supply Aircraft Wheel & Brake Spares to Air Force 

Honeywell International will deliver aircraft wheel and brake spare parts to the U.S. Air Force under a five-year, $47.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Defense Logistics Agency.
The Defense Department said Friday services will be conducted in Indiana with a completion date of Dec. 21, 2021.
The contract will be financed through DLA’s fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds.
DLA Aviation is the contracting agency.
