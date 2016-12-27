Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a Wide Area Network optimization technology that works to automatically analyze traffic flows in real time and help prioritize “business critical” applications.
Hughes ActiveClassifier is the newest addition to the HughesON ActiveTechnologies suite of broadband connectivity offerings and is designed to help multi-branch organizations deliver network support to branch locations, Hughes said Dec. 15.
“Networks are getting hit with more demands every day as organizations adopt a flood of new applications – many of which are cloud based,” said Mike Cook, senior vice president at Hughes’ North American division.
Cook added ActiveClassifier is designed to adapt to new sets of applications as well as identify and prioritize traffic to help businesses address bandwidth demand and secure critical platforms.
The premises-based ActiveClassifier is built into Hughes’ branch gateway devices and applies heuristics algorithms in efforts to eliminate the need to configure rules to classify and prioritize traffic, Hughes noted.
The Tolly Group ran an independent evaluation that showed Hughes ActiveTechnologies worked to prioritize transactional traffic and multiple web-based applications on a congested network which resulted to optimized application processing times.
Hughes Unveils Wide Area Network Optimization Tech
Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a Wide Area Network optimization technology that works to automatically analyze traffic flows in real time and help prioritize “business critical” applications.
Hughes ActiveClassifier is the newest addition to the HughesON ActiveTechnologies suite of broadband connectivity offerings and is designed to help multi-branch organizations deliver network support to branch locations, Hughes said Dec. 15.
“Networks are getting hit with more demands every day as organizations adopt a flood of new applications – many of which are cloud based,” said Mike Cook, senior vice president at Hughes’ North American division.
Cook added ActiveClassifier is designed to adapt to new sets of applications as well as identify and prioritize traffic to help businesses address bandwidth demand and secure critical platforms.
The premises-based ActiveClassifier is built into Hughes’ branch gateway devices and applies heuristics algorithms in efforts to eliminate the need to configure rules to classify and prioritize traffic, Hughes noted.
The Tolly Group ran an independent evaluation that showed Hughes ActiveTechnologies worked to prioritize transactional traffic and multiple web-based applications on a congested network which resulted to optimized application processing times.