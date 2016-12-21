Bethesda, Maryland-based information technology services provider InfoZen will add an additional 25,000 square feet to its corporate headquarters in Montgomery County and hire up to 100 employees by the end of 2017 as part of the company’s expansion efforts.
InfoZen announced the expansion three months after it received a potential $208 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security, the company said Tuesday.
The company will work to provide IT support and tactical implementation assistance to the office of IT within DHS’ Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the agency’s Support Platform Engineering and DevOps Integration program.
InfoZen plans to spend $2 million on the installation of new computer equipment, furniture and other fixtures as part of the expansion project.
The firm will also receive a $100,000 grant through Montgomery County’s Economic Development Fund and a conditional loan of $200,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce in support of the expansion efforts.
InfoZen Expands Headquarters in Maryland After $208M DHS Contract Win
