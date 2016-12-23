Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry and the information-technology promotion agency have revised a set of guidelines in effort to highlight the responsibility of corporate executives in cybersecurity and include IPA’s supplementary cyber guidebook.
The revised Cybersecurity Guidelines for Business Leadership calls for business executives to advance investments in cyber measures in an effort to prevent cyber attacks, Danielle Kriz and Mihoko Matsubara wrote in a blog post posted Thursday on Palo Alto Networks’ website.
The updated METI guidelines also mentioned KPMG’s surveys, which found that the percentage of Japanese firms that think cyber attack responses should require a board-level discussion rose to 68 percent in 2015 from 52 percent in 2013.
In the 128-page guidebook, IPA included an Excel file that shows cyber incidents in Japan and abroad over five years and urged parent companies to take on more responsibilities in the event of a cyber breach at their affiliates of subsidiaries such as small and medium-sized businesses.
Japan’s Revised Cybersecurity Guidelines Cite Corporate Execs’ Role in Cyber Investments
