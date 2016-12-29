The U.S. Army has awarded Kongsberg a $14.4 million contract to supply remote weapon station systems for the military branch’s fleet of M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks.
Kongsberg said Friday it will provide a low-profile configuration of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station to the Army in an effort to help increase visibility for the tank commander on the M1A2 platform, Kongsberg said Friday.
Espen Henriksen, president of Kongsberg’s Protech Systems subsidiary, said the U.S. government continues to enhance soldier protection through further development of the PROTECTOR CROWS Low Profile system.
The remote weapon station is designed to integrate with multiple types of platform and support small and medium caliber weapons.
Kongsberg has booked orders from 18 countries for the company’s PROTECTOR remote weapon stations during 2016.
Kongsberg Gets Remote Weapon Station Order From US Army; Espen Henriksen Comments
