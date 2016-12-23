The U.S. Army‘s Aviation and Missile Command has awarded a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions a three-year, $23.4 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide technical and engineering support services to a foreign military sales customer.
Kratos said Thursday its defense and rocket support services division’s Madison Research Corporation business unit will also deliver Class V short-range missile components such as rocket motors, warheads and batteries under the contract.
David Carter, president of the DRSS division, said the air defense missile requirement will work to support U.S. national defense efforts, as well as the defensive infrastructure of one of the U.S. ally customer.
Kratos to Provide Technical Support, Missile Components Under Army FMS Contract
