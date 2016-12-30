Leidos to Update Army Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems

Leidos has won a potential five-year, $98.1 million contract to provide updated field artillery tactical data systems to support mission requirements of the Army’s program executive office for command, control, communication-tactical.
The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency, contains a three-year base term valued at $58.1 million and one two-year option, the Defense Department said Thursday.
Work is scheduled to begin Dec. 30, 2016, and could extend through Dec. 29, 2021, if all options are exercised.
DISA received four bids for the contract via the FedBizOpps website and used fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds to cover the work’s base period.
Leidos will perform work at a company facility in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
