Lockheed Martin has secured a potential $69.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to continue performance-based logistics services in support of a program that aims to develop a long-range precision engagement and pilotage system.
The Defense Department said Thursday the Army Contracting Command will obligate the full amount for work to support the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensors program.
Lockheed will perform work in Orlando through Dec. 31, 2017.
M-TADS/PNVS offers situational awareness capacity to Apache aircrews and works to boost survivability and performance for day, night and adverse-weather missions.
Lockheed Nabs Potential $70M Army Modification to Extend Logistics Support for Apache Sights System
