Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky subsidiary has received a potential one-year, $35.7 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the third phase of a program that seeks to develop a removable kit prototype designed to automate aircraft’s co-piloting functions.
Sikorsky will produce and install prototypes on various types of aircraft for flight demonstrations under DARPA’s Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System program, the Defense Department said Friday.
The company will perform work in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Florida through February 2018 and will cost-share $14.4 million.
DARPA will cost-share $21.3 million in funds and obligate $3 million from research and development funds for fiscal 2016 and 2017 at the time of award.
The agency awarded the Phase III contract a month after Sikorsky and Aurora Flight Sciences developed and performed flight demonstrations of their robotic copilot platforms for the ALIAS program.
Lockheed’s Sikorsky to Demonstrate Autonomous Copilot System Under DARPA’s ALIAS Program
