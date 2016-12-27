Mercury Systems Inc. will supply advanced digital radio frequency memory jammers to the U.S. Navy under a $10.8 million follow-on order to the company’s five-year sole source basic ordering agreement.
The company booked the order in its fiscal 2017 second quarter and will deliver the items over the next several quarters, Mercury Systems said Thursday.
“Our advanced jammers provide U.S. aircrews with exposure and training to ensure that the first time they encounter advanced electronic attack capabilities it is not in an actual combat environment,” said Brian Perry, president of Mercury defense systems unit.
“These jammer capabilities are critical for continued U.S. air superiority, particularly in light of new and evolving electronic warfare threats,” Perry added.
Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Mercury Systems provides secure sensor and mission processing subsystems.
Mercury Systems Gets $10.8M Navy Order for Digital RF Memory Jammers; Brian Perry Comments
