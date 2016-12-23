National Grid, ConEdison Solutions Replace Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Cooling Towers

National Grid and ConEdison Solutions have replaced Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s cooling towers and associated chiller plant systems as part of a federal contract task order issued in July.
ConEdison said Thursday it provided design, construction, commissioning and measurement and verification support for the cooling towers.
The Valhalla, New York-based renewable energy sustainability services provider also delivered new vertical risers, condenser water pumps, chilled water pumps, a condenser and chilled water piping and chiller plant control systems as National Grid’s prime contractor.
“As an experienced energy services company with a long history of supporting federal agencies in energy upgrades, our company was proud to have the opportunity to extend our support to the region’s veterans,” said Mark Noyes, president and CEO of ConEdison Solutions.
He added that the company worked to address the center’s cooling and chiller challenges in an effort to boost the patient environment and care for veterans.
