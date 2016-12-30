Niksoft to Support DHA App Migration to DISA Capacity Services

The Defense Health Agency has awarded Niksoft Systems a potential three-year, $27 million contract to help migrate DHA applications to the Defense Information Systems Agency‘s capacity services.
Niksoft will provide information technology, program management, operations, planning, scheduling and coordination services to support the transfer of products and applications managed by DHA’s solutions delivery division to DISA’s infrastructure, the Defense Department said Thursday.
The company will also create associated system life cycle and operational documentation and procedures, as well as perform technical system reviews throughout the migration process.
The contract contains one base year and two one-year options that, if exercised, could extend the work’s performance period through Dec. 14, 2019.
DHA’s contracting operations division awarded the contract via General Services Administration‘s STARS II governmentwide contract vehicle.
