Northrop Awarded Navy Fire Scout Software, Engineering Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded a Northrop Grumman a $17.1 million contract to provide system software and engineering services for MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned helicopter systems.
The Defense Department said Tuesday Northrop will deliver software design and system integration, qualification testing, cybersecurity activities and engineering support to the Navy under the contract.
Northrop will perform work in San Diego through December 2017.
Northrop was tasked to construct 10 MQ-8C Fire Scouts in September under a $108.1 million contract from the Navy.
Fire Scout is designed to operate from air-capable ships and on land bases to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission requirements.
