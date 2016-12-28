Onvia Issues SLED Marketplace Trend Projections for 2017

Onvia has released a market research report on state, local and education government contracting marketplace trends in 2017 to help business and government professionals pursue GovCon opportunities.
Onvia said Tuesday the “2017 State & Local Government Contracting Forecast: Outlook and Discussion with the Experts” report covered assessments on the Bureau of Economic Analysis-collected economic trending data and B2G Intelligence System information.
“SLED government vendors and procurement professionals are headed into 2017 looking at the prospects for continued growth, but are unsure how much of an increase can be achieved in the current fiscal environment,” said Paul Irby, Onvia B2G market analyst.
Dan White, Moody‘s senior economist for analytics; Mary Scott Nabers, an infrastructure and public private partnership veteran; and Ben Vaught, Onvia Exchange director, offered insights on funding, purchasing and fiscal environment trends to the report authors.
