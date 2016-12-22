Orbit International Corp.’s electronics group has been awarded a $1.23 million order to produce an MK 119 gun computer system cabinet and related spare parts for a U.S. government client.
The company said Tuesday it will manufacture the cabinets at its Louisville, Kentucky-based integrated combat systems division and ship the units in the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018.
“This is the first of two large awards that we were expecting before year end,” said Mitchell Binder, president and CEO of Orbit International.
“It also continues the significant momentum of orders that have been received by our electronics group since the beginning of 2016, which has well positioned our delivery schedules for the second half of 2016,” added Binder.
The unmanned MK 119 GCSC shipboard enclosure is designed to accommodate a standard 19-inch electronics rack that contains processors, electronic devices, cooling and power conditioning equipment.
Orbit International builds electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications at its Hauppauge, New York-based production facility.
Orbit International Receives $1.2M Order for Gun Computer System Cabinet; Mitchell Binder Comments
Orbit International Corp.’s electronics group has been awarded a $1.23 million order to produce an MK 119 gun computer system cabinet and related spare parts for a U.S. government client.
The company said Tuesday it will manufacture the cabinets at its Louisville, Kentucky-based integrated combat systems division and ship the units in the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018.
“This is the first of two large awards that we were expecting before year end,” said Mitchell Binder, president and CEO of Orbit International.
“It also continues the significant momentum of orders that have been received by our electronics group since the beginning of 2016, which has well positioned our delivery schedules for the second half of 2016,” added Binder.
The unmanned MK 119 GCSC shipboard enclosure is designed to accommodate a standard 19-inch electronics rack that contains processors, electronic devices, cooling and power conditioning equipment.
Orbit International builds electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications at its Hauppauge, New York-based production facility.