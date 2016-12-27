Persistence Market Research sees an expansive growth in the next generation data storage technology market by 2021 to cater to the amount of data collected from various technologies such as mobile phones, smart homes and wearable electronics.
PMR said Tuesday Avago Technologies, Dell, Drobo, EMC, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Hitachi Data Systems, HGST, IBM, Micron Technology, NetApp, Nutanix, Quantum, SimpliVity, Tintri, Toshiba and VMware have been identified as the top players in the global next generation data storage technology market.
The market research report provider noted that next generation and data storage market companies have invested in research and development work on technologies that can cater to the needs of the data market.
The report noted that the next generation data storage technology market covers technologies such as cloud-based disaster recovery, all-flash storage arrays, hybrid array, holographic data storage and Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording systems used to store and recover large amounts of data.
Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Data Storage Tech Market to Expand by 2021
