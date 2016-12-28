Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare firm Premier has called on the incoming administration to address healthcare challenges through the creation of incentives for changes in the care delivery process.
Premier Asks Incoming Administration to Develop Incentives for Healthcare Delivery System Changes
Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare firm Premier has called on the incoming administration to address healthcare challenges through the creation of incentives for changes in the care delivery process.
The company said in a letter to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to promote competition in the pharmaceutical market to reduce drug costs and provide healthcare providers and consumers access to medical data through interoperable technology platforms, Premier said Thursday.
“We strongly urge you to focus on driving value-based and consumer-directed payment models and incenting healthcare innovation,” Susan DeVore, president and CEO of Premier, wrote in the letter.
Premier also cited in the letter policy recommendations that are included in the company’s Delivery System Transformation Roadmap.
Some the recommendations in the roadmap include the need to protect the medical education mission, elimination of burdensome regulations that prevent innovation and facilitate choice of alternative payment models.