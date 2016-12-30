Q.E.D Systems has secured a potential $59.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for ship engineering and planning services in support of aircraft carrier maintenance and modernization efforts.
The company will also support the Commander Naval Air Forces’ planning and work package development, integration and execution activities under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Defense Department said Thursday.
The contract has a five-year base value of $53.8 million and a six-month option period.
Work will occur in Virginia, California and Washington through January 2022.
The Navy received one bid for the contract through the Fedobligated $500,000 in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
QED Systems to Help Navy Plan Aircraft Carrier Maintenance, Modernization Efforts
