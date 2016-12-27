RegistrarDaily: New Report Names Top Firms in Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Industry

A new report has named the top manufacturers in the airborne systems surveillance radar industry based on their present and potential sales and revenue, RegistrarDaily reported Monday.
The Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market research provided information on the business, revenue segmentation and products of the companies, as well as their market growth forcast, Nehru Baral writes.
Among the companies listed are:
- BAE Systems
- CASIC
- Finmeccanica SPA
- Harris
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- SAAB AB
- Telephonics
- Thales Group
The segments of the report that includes global and regional analysis of the market and its key regions and respective market shares were evaluated based on current and projected trends within the airborne systems surveillance radar industry.
Baral adds that the study also discussed the demand for airborne systems surveillance radars in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
