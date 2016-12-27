India will receive two BAE Systems-made artillery guns within six months to perform tests and start the integration of the weapons into the country’s arsenal, The Hindu reported Monday.
Dinakar Peri writes India signed a $737 million contract in November to acquire 145 M777A2 LW155 ultralight howitzers through the U.S. government’s foreign military sales program.
A source said the Indian army will receive two M777 guns for calibration and range table preparations six months after the contract signing, Peri reported.
BAE will begin to deliver artillery guns 21 months after the initial payment which Indian defense officials expect to accomplish five weeks after the contract was signed, the report stated.
India tested the transportability of M777 guns with the Russian-built Mi-17 V5 medium lift helicopters of the Indian air force, Peri wrote.
Report: India to Receive BAE-Built Artillery Guns for Tests
