Alexandria, Virginia-based information technology management firm Robbins Gioia has entered a partnership with the U.S. Air Force that aims to develop cyber techniques designed to address enemy attacks, Defense Systems reported Monday.
Kris Osborn writes the tactics look to filter current systems and identify potential target areas for cyber attacks on networks as well as assess prior cyber attacks on government systems to establish a method for setting up a cyber defense unit.
The report noted the strategy aims to use security data from multiple sources such as application logs, firewall log data, proxy logs, intrusion detection systems, identity management and dynamic malware execution environments and implement National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s risk management framework guidance.
Andrew Robinson, Robbins Gioia CEO, said the company will look to develop an intelligence radar to help the service branch detect and respond to upcoming threats.
Robbins Gioia Partners with Air Force to Develop New Cyber Techniques to Address Potential Threats
