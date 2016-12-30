Saab has received an estimated $17.6 million contract to support and maintain the United Arab Emirates’ airborne surveillance system through 2018.
UAE’s Saab 340 Erieye AEW&C surveillance system comprises 340 aircraft equipped with the Erieye radar system and associated ground equipment, Saab said Thursday.
Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab’s support and services business area, said the company will work to support the product’s entire lifecycle.
Saab to Maintain UAE Airborne Surveillance System
