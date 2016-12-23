The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Sigma Labs a $400,000 contract to support the development of a framework that will work to predict the components of metals created via additive manufacturing.
Sigma Labs said Wednesday it will partner with Honeywell on the Integrated Computational Material Engineering framework as part of DARPA’s Open Manufacturing program through mid-2018.
Mark Cola, Sigma Labs president and CEO, said the company completed Phase II of the program with Honeywell early 2016.
He added that Sigma Lab’s PrintRite3D software will be used to help establish quality assurance standards for metal AM aerospace materials, as well as power rapid manufacturing processes, such as lased-based precision metal three-dimensional printing.
The Open Manufacturing program looks to build a manufacturing framework for factory-floor and materials processing variability in an effort to mitigate the delivery speed and costs of manufactured goods
Sigma Labs to Support Phase III of DARPA Additive Manufacturing Framework Program
