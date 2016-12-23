Smiths Detection Lands $68M Communication Adapter, Chemical Detector Supply Contract From Army

Smiths Detection has secured a $67.9 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide a Joint Chemical Agent Detector system, Striker communication adapter units and associated equipment to the U.S. Army.
The company will also deliver communication adapter kits and spare parts through Dec. 21, 2021, as part of the contract, the Defense Department said Thursday.
The Army Contracting Command will determine work location and funding with each order.
DoD said the military service received one bid for the award via an online solicitation.
