The State Department has given Kuwait the go-ahead to purchase 750 Joint Direct Attack Munitions tail kits and related components from the U.S. government under a potential $37 million foreign military sales agreement.
Boeing will serve as the sole-source contractor for the FMS transaction that also covers spares of JDAM load build trainers, support tools, repair and return assistance and other logistics support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.
Kuwait will use the munitions and related equipment to support its homeland defense efforts and deter regional threats.
DSCA said it notified Congress of the potential sale on Dec. 20.
State Dept OKs Boeing-Built Munitions Tail Kit Sale to Kuwait
