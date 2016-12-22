Technica has secured an $8 million task order through the U.S. Air Force‘s Network-Centric Solutions-2 contract vehicle to help the service branch manage and sustain current operations.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that Technica will also support the transition of the Air Force Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System Enterprise into a secure regionalized network under the task order.
The company will also help AF JWICS achieve full operational capability on schedule; mature the system; and optimize project management of information technology requirements, DoD added.
The Air Force awarded spots on the potential $5.7 billion NETCENTS-2 contract to Technica and 11 other small businesses in March 2014 to provide network operations and infrastructure services.
Work under the task order will occur at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio through Jan. 28, 2018.
The Acquisition Management and Integration Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland will obligate the full task order amount from fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Technica Lands Task Order for Air Force Operation & Security Sustainment Services
